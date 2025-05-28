Latest Outer Ring Road clean-up results in significant garbage removal

On May 25, a clean-up of the Outer Ring Road resulted in the equivalent of approximately three tandem dump trucks of garbage removed from the highway. The garbage consisted of a number of household items, along with a box spring, mattress and a couch.

The three tandem loads of garbage consist of approximately 2,800 garbage bags, about 950 fewer bags than last spring’s clean-up.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure also used the closure to repair guard rails, complete line painting, and sweep interchanges.

The majority of the debris collected along the Outer Ring Road is the result of unsecured loads. These loads often present a safety hazard for motorists and create litter along the province’s highways. When transporting cargo of any kind, it is the responsibility of the driver to ensure their load is properly secured.



The Cargo Securement Regulations under the Highway Traffic Act require all motorists using a vehicle to transport cargo, debris or trash on a public roadway to ensure it is properly secured. Failing to comply with the Cargo Securement Regulations can result in a range of outcomes, from a minimum fine of $120, to a maximum fine of $600. Fines apply to all vehicle types, not just commercial vehicles.

Littering on the province’s highways is prohibited under section 163.(1) of the Highway Traffic Act. Penalties range from $100 to $500. In default of payment, an offender can face imprisonment for two to 17 days.