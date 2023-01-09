Late-evening collision sends three to hospital

The scene of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Torbay Road and Stavanger Drive. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

A late-evening collision in the east end of St. John’s sent three people to hospital Monday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Torbay Road and Stavanger Drive shortly after 10:30 p.m. following a two-vehicle collision. The force of the collision caused extensive damage to both vehicles involved, and left debris and fluids covering a portion of the intersection.

Paramedics arrived and assessed the occupants of the vehicles, taking three people to hospital. Their injuries were not believed to be serious.

A portion of the intersection was closed, with police re-routing some traffic, until the damaged vehicles could be removed.

