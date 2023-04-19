Late-afternoon collision slows rush hour traffic

A paramedic with Eastern Health checks on an occupant of a vehicle involved in a collision on Team Gushue Highway. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

A late-afternoon collision on a busy metro area highway slowed rush hour traffic and sent at least one person to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of Team Gushue Highway shortly before 5:00 p.m. Wednesday. Two SUV’s had collided between the Brier Avenue and Blackmarsh Road overpasses, causing considerable damage to both vehicles.

While at least one person was taken to hospital, no injuries were reported as serious in nature.

Southbound traffic on the highway was slowed as emergency crews worked.