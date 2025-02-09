Business News

Last week for GST/HST holiday

Posted: February 9, 2025 2:00 pm
By Bailey Howard

SHARE


It’s the final week for the GST/HST holiday announced in November. The tax break ends on February 15, 2025.

The tax break will apply to:

  • Prepared foods, including vegetable trays, pre-made meals and salads, and
    sandwiches.
  • Restaurant meals, whether dine-in, takeout, or delivery.
  • Snacks, including chips, candy, and granola bars.
  • Beer, wine, cider, and pre-mixed alcoholic beverages below 7 per cent ABV.
  • Children’s clothing and footwear, car seats, and diapers.
  • Children’s toys, such as board games, dolls, and video game consoles.
  • Books, print newspapers, and puzzles for all ages.
  • Christmas trees.

There will also be a “Working Canadians Rebate.” Canadians who worked in 2023 and earned up to $150,000 will see a $250 cheque in their bank account or mailbox, starting early spring 2025.

Post Views: 0

Scroll to top