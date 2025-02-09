Last week for GST/HST holiday

It’s the final week for the GST/HST holiday announced in November. The tax break ends on February 15, 2025.

The tax break will apply to:

Prepared foods, including vegetable trays, pre-made meals and salads, and

sandwiches. Restaurant meals, whether dine-in, takeout, or delivery.

Snacks, including chips, candy, and granola bars.

Beer, wine, cider, and pre-mixed alcoholic beverages below 7 per cent ABV.

Children’s clothing and footwear, car seats, and diapers.

Children’s toys, such as board games, dolls, and video game consoles.

Books, print newspapers, and puzzles for all ages.

Christmas trees.

There will also be a “Working Canadians Rebate.” Canadians who worked in 2023 and earned up to $150,000 will see a $250 cheque in their bank account or mailbox, starting early spring 2025.