Last carbon tax rebate in most bank accounts today

The final carbon rebate has landed in the bank accounts of those who filed their 2024 taxes ahead of the deadline. The rebate came for those who submitted tax filings by April 2. A single person in the province has received quarterly, $149. Eligible families could receive up to $298 with more for those in rural areas qualifying for that supplement.

The carbon tax rebate, previously known as the Climate Action Incentive Program, began six years ago. It was part of the federal carbon pricing policy that included a fuel surcharge passed to consumers the was tax was officially removed April 1. Those who have yet to file their 2024 tax return should see the final rebate after doing so.