The RNC has a large police presence in the area of Cookstown Road in St. John’s following a report of a disturbance involving a weapon.

A shelter-in-place order has been issued for the area encompassing; Cookstown Road, Lemarchant Road, Boncloddy Street, and Pennywell Road.

Residents in this area are asked to remain in place until further direction is provided.

NTV News received a call just after 2 o’clock that the RNC had surrounded a home with numerous officers in the area.