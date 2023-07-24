News

Large number of alumni put their names forward for MUN Board of Regents

By Web Team
Published on July 24, 2023 at 1:20 pm

Forty six alumni have put their names forward to be considered for an alumni position on Memorial University’s Board of Regents. The board, which makes financial decisions for the university, has six alumni representative spaces. Positions on the board are for a three year term. Voting opened today and runs until Aug. 22, with the results announced Sept. 1.

