Large number of alumni put their names forward for MUN Board of Regents

Forty six alumni have put their names forward to be considered for an alumni position on Memorial University’s Board of Regents. The board, which makes financial decisions for the university, has six alumni representative spaces. Positions on the board are for a three year term. Voting opened today and runs until Aug. 22, with the results announced Sept. 1.
Heat Warning goes into effect Tuesday for parts of Central and Northeastern NewfoundlandBy Eddie Sheerr — 41 mins ago
The ECCC NL Weather Office in Gander has issued a HEAT WARNING for the following areas:
- Gander & vicinity
- Grand Falls-Windsor and vicinity
- Bay of Exploits
- Bonavista North
Current details:
A period of very warm and humid weather is expected.
Time span: Tuesday until late week.
Maximum daytime temperatures: near 29 degrees Celsius (Humidex near 35).
Minimum nighttime temperatures: near 17 degrees Celsius.
Locations: parts of northeastern Newfoundland.
Remarks: Cooler conditions can be expected along parts of the coast.
Extreme heat affects everyone.
Seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, swimming pool, shower or bath, or air-conditioned spot like a public building.
Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.
Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.
Please call HealthLine 811 for advice on health risks, symptoms and precautions associated with heat.
Harbour Grace RCMP arrest impaired driver after call from fast food restaurantBy Web Team — 45 mins ago
A 45-year-old Western Bay man was arrested by for impaired driving on Saturday.
Shortly before midnight on Saturday, police received a report from a local fast food restaurant that a driver, who had purchased food at the drive-thru window, appeared to be intoxicated while operating a vehicle. The suspected impaired driver was located nearby. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, who showed signs of alcohol impairment, was arrested.
He was brought to the Harbour Grace detachment, where he provided breath samples that were more than twice the legal limit. He was released from custody and is set to appear in court at a later date to answer to charges of impaired driving. The driver's licence was suspended and the vehicle was seized and impounded.
54-year-old man dead after three-vehicle collision near BadgerBy Web Team — 2 hours ago
A 54-year-old man is dead after a three-vehicle collision Sunday evening on the Trans-Canada Highway approximately 40 kilometers west of Badger.
Police received reports around 4 p.m. of a serious collision between three vehicles on the TCH. RCMP from Grand-Falls Windsor and Springdale attended the scene and gathered evidence indicating that a car and an SUV were travelling in opposite directions and swerved to avoid a moose, causing a head-on collision. A truck then collided with one of the vehicles from behind.
The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other occupants of the car and SUV were transported to Central Newfoundland Regional Health Centre in Grand Falls-Windsor for treatment of serious injuries.
The occupants of the truck were transported to Central Newfoundland Regional Health Centre, treated for minor injuries and released.
The Springdale Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services from Springdale, Grand Falls-Windsor, Triton and Lewisporte attended the scene. A section of the Trans-Canada Highway was closed until late Sunday evening.
A Collision Analyst with RCMP Traffic Services also attended the scene and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged.
The investigation is continuing.