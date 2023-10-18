Large delegation from this province in Guyana for Canada Trade Mission

Eight organizations from this province are in Guyana from this week as part of an EnergyNL-led Atlantic Canada Trade Mission. Officials from the Department of Industry Energy and Technology, along with officials from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, will be providing business development support for the trade mission.

The mission focuses on multiple business sectors, including renewable and non-renewable energy, clean tech, ocean tech, mining, digitalization and infrastructure. Mission activities will primarily focus on business-to-business matchmaking services, but will also include seminars, networking events and site visits.



Since 2017, the Department of Industry, Energy and Technology and its partners have undertaken six large business development missions to Guyana and hosted incoming delegations. The province has provided $149,250 in funding as part of the 2022-2024 multi-year project to assist Newfoundland and Labrador firms pursuing business opportunities in Guyana and Suriname.