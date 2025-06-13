Lane reductions and road closures for race on Saturday in St. John’s

There will be some lane reductions and road closures from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday to accommodate the Run for Women.

From 7:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., The Boulevard from White Hills Road to Legion will be closed. Access for local traffic will be permitted.

There will be lane reductions from 7:00 a.m. to 9:30 on The Boulevard from Legion Road to Carnell Drive, Carnell Drive from The Boulevard to Lake Avenue, Empire Avenue from King’s Bridge Road to Quidi Vidi Road, and White Hills Road from The Boulevard to Churchill Avenue.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route. Residents may be temporarily detained while race participants are passing.