News Traffic

Lane reduction on Brookfield Road in St. John’s this week

Posted: July 28, 2025 6:13 am
By Web Team

SHARE


There will be a temporary lane reduction at Brookfield Road between Pearltown Road and Lester’s Farm this week to facilitate the work of the Brookfield Road Water Transmission Main Relocation project.

Lane reduction starts at 7:00 a.m. today and will continue until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 1.

Alternate pedestrian routes will be provided. Signage will be in place, and flag persons will be on site. Slowdowns and delays will be experienced, and motorists are advised to seek an alternate route whenever possible.

Post Views: 49

Scroll to top