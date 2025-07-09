Lane closures extended on  Prince Philip Drive 

Motorists are reminded that the lane closures on Prince Philip Drive at University Avenue have been extended.

Prince Philip Drive will be reduced to one lane eastbound and westbound at various times, and the left turning lane from Prince Philip Drive to University Avenue will be closed to facilitate asphalt paving operations.

The closure has been extended to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 10.

Pedestrian traffic will be maintained during the closure, and motorists will experience delays and are advised to seek alternate routes if possible.

Construction signage will be in place, and flag persons will be on site to direct traffic.