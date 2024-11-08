Labrador West RNC arrest impaired driver

Labrador West RNC took an impaired driver off the road thanks to tips from the public.

On Wednesday night, officers received multiple calls regarding a black Dodge Ram driving erratically in the area of Humber Avenue in Labrador City.

Officers located the vehicle running behind the shopping center on Humber Avenue and performed a traffic stop on the vehicle. After failing the roadside screening device the 29-year-old female driver was arrested for impaired driving and subsequently failed the breathalyzer.

The 29-year-old female had her vehicle impounded and she was held for court.