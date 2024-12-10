Labrador under Special Weather Statement for Wednesday night and Thursday

A strong area of low pressure will bring a messy mix of snow, ice, and rain to the Big Land beginning Wednesday and continuing into Thursday. This system will also bring unseasonably warm temperatures to the region between Wednesday night and Thursday, leading to widespread snow melt, followed by a potential flash freeze Thursday as colder air returns.
Due to the inclement weather threat, the ECCC NL Weather Office in Gander has issued a Special Weather Statement for the Big Land for Wednesday night into Thursday time frame. The highlights of the statements are as follows:
- Snowfall: 2 – 10 cm; highest amounts in the west on Wednesday and north Wednesday night
- Freezing Rain: 2 – 10 mm; highest amounts will be inland, Wednesday night for most
- Rainfall: 2 – 10 mm; highest amounts along the coast Wednesday night into Thursday
While the snow and rain will not pose much of a threat, the freezing rain Wednesday night could persist for several hours in some locations. This could lead to significant ice buildup. On the positive side, the temperature will rise above freezing on Thursday, melting any ice.
That rise will be followed by crashing temperatures Thursday evening and night, which could result in a flash freeze.
