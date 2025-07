The RNC in Labrador City detected an impaired driver in a weekend traffic stop.

On Sunday, at approximately 5 a.m., police conducted a trafficĀ safetyĀ stop in the area of Tamarack Drive in Labrador City. Following an investigation the 49-year-old female driver had her license suspended and vehicle impounded.

The RNC continues to urge the public to report dangerous and impaired driving directly to police by calling 911. To report anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477),