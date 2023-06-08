Labrador MHA requests airline to cost match ferry prices while services are delayed

Heavy ice conditions along the north Labrador coast has caused a delay for the first week of the 2023 marine schedule. According to Labrador Marine Inc., Kamutik W service for ports north to Nain will be delayed by one week, and will begin on June 18.

Torngat Mountains MHA Lela Evans is calling on the provincial government to arrange for passengers to travel on local airline ‘Air Borealis’, at the same rate as they would pay to board the ferry, until the ferry can begin its schedule.

Evans says the delay of ferry service creates multiple hardships for residents, and interrupts travel plans for those who have budgeted and planned on the ferry prices.