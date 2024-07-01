Labrador Innu purchase all shares of the Harbour Grace Shrimp Company

Innu Development Limited Partnership CEO Gregory Rich has announced that the Labrador Innu fishing company, Ueushuk Fisheries Limited, purchased all of the shares of the Harbour Grace Shrimp Company.

This purchase will provide access to the offshore shrimp fishery through ownership of one of the seventeen offshore licenses. In addition, Innu will also have greater access to Greenland Halibut, Atlantic Halibut, Northern Cod, Yellowtail and Redfish.

CEO Gregory Rich stated, “The fishery is a valuable resource along the Labrador coast and we intend to continue to build our presence in the fishery to help our communities and people prosper from adjacent fish resources. The purchase of HGSC will position the Innu to be key players in the offshore fishery and bring long term economic benefits to our two Innu communities.”