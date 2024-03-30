Labrador Flag celebrates 50th anniversary March 31

The Labrador flag – a symbol of the history, heritage, and identity of the ‘Big Land’ is celebrating its 50th anniversary Sunday, March 31st.

In recognition of the 50th anniversary of the Labrador flag, the Confederation Building illuminated the colours of the flag, and flags are also flown at Confederation Building over the weekend.

The idea of the flag was conceived in 1973 when the provincial government asked citizens to adopt special projects to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the provinces confederation with Canada in 1949.

Michael S. Martin of Cartwright, who represented the district of Labrador South in the House of Assembly from 1972 – 1975, saw an opportunity to create a representation of Labrador’s geography, diverse cultures, and its people.