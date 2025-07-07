Labrador City RNC seize off-road vehicles

The RNC in Labrador City seized a trail bike and off-road vehicle during weekend traffic stops.

On Sunday, at approximately 12:30 a.m., police conducted a traffic safety stop on two trail bikes that were travelling on the Trans Labrador Highway in Labrador City. One of the bikes was impounded for operating on a highway without a valid insurance policy.

Later in the morning, shortly before 5 a.m., patrol officers observed an all-terrain vehicle being operated on Tamarack Drive and neither the driver or passenger were wearing a helmet. A traffic safety stop was conducted and both of those on the machine were issued Summary Offence Tickets for not wearing a helmet. The ATV was also impounded for operating on a roadway without a valid insurance policy.