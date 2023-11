Labatt Breweries has invested $10.5 million into its St. John’s brewery to fund the addition of a new packaging system.

The new system will implement sustainable paperboard packaging to replace plastic packaging rings used to hold together six-packs and eight-packs of beer.

This move will remove 24,000 kilograms of plastic from landfills every year.

Consumers may still see some plastic rings in the market for the next few weeks as existing stock is depleted.