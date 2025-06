Minister of Families and Affordability Jamie Korab will provide an update on the Poverty Reduction Plan today.

The event will take place at the McSheffrey Resource Centre in St. John’s, at 11:00 a.m.

Korab will be joined by the director of the Single Parent Association of Newfoundland and Labrador Danielle Seward and the director of the McSheffrey Resource Centre Jim Crockwell.