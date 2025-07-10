Korab to attending Terry Fox National Ride of Hope

Minister of Families and Affordability Jamie Korab will be speaking at the Terry Fox National Ride of Hope today in St. John’s.

The event takes place at 3:30 p.m. at the Terry Fox Monument on Water Street as cyclists arrive at Mile 0.

The Terry Fox National Ride of Hope is a coast-to-coast cycling event commemorating the 45th anniversary of Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope. Cyclists embark on a 7,000 km journey from Vancouver to St. John’s, finishing where the Terry Fox Marathon of Hope began in 1980.