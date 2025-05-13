Kitchen fire forces evacuation of apartment building, displaces two residents

A minor kitchen fire at a centre-city apartment building on Tuesday evening forced its evacuation and caused enough damage to displace the two residents of the affected apartment.

Crews were called to Freshwater Apartments, on Freshwater Road, at about 7:15 p.m., and arrived to find smoke coming from a third-level apartment. Derek Hunt, Platoon Chief with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department, said a resident of the apartment had attempted to use a blanket to smother a fire on the stove. After an unsuccessful attempt they vacated the apartment.

Firefighters spent the next hour ensuring no fire had spread to the unit above, and cleared smoke from the building with a fan. Evacuated residents were eventually allowed to return to their apartments.

The fire caused moderate damage to the immediate area in the kitchen. Both residents of the affected apartment have been displaced. The Canadian Red Cross was called to assist. No injuries were reported.

Video from the scene of a kitchen fire at a centre-city apartment building.