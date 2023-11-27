Kim Churchill named NDP candidate in upcoming byelection  

After completing the vetting process for candidates, Newfoundland and Labrador’s NDP has named Kim Churchill as the candidate for the upcoming by-election in the District of Conception Bay East – Bell Island.

“We were pleased that Kim Churchill with her history of standing up for injustices people face in our province offered to be the NDP candidate in the upcoming by-election in Conception Bay East–Bell Island,” said Party President Raj Sharan.

“This is an exciting opportunity for the people of the district to be represented by someone who stands up for everyday people and would be a great addition to the NDP voices in the House of Assembly calling for government to do better.”