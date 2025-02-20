Kids Eat Smart Foundation launching new provincial fundraising campaign

The Kids Eat Smart Foundation will launch a new provincial fundraising campaign called Feed the Kids – One Breakfast at a Time today.

A significant gift announcement will be made by PAL Airlines to the Foundation during the event today at 9:30 a.m. at A.P. Low Primary School in Labrador City.

The Principal at A.P. Low Primary School Candace Goulding, Executive Director of the Kids Eat Smart Foundation Celina Stoyles, and Vice President of Commercial Operations at PAL Airlines Ashlynn Burry will speak at the event.