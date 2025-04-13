Kate Blanchard from King’s Point crowned as Miss Achievement NL 2025

Some of the province’s most exceptional young leaders were honoured at the Miss Achievement Newfoundland and Labrador Leadership Program award show in St. John’s Saturday night.

Over the last week, participants took part in a number of activities. Visiting the Confederation Building and Government House. They also had the opportunity to take part in workshops, and other character building activities.

Thousands of dollars was awarded to participants in scholarships, but only one person could be crowned Miss Achievement 2025.

Kate Blanchard, a 16-year-old from King’s Point, won the title of Miss Achievement Newfoundland and Labrador 2025-2026.