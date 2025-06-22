Kate Bazeley sets new women’s record in 2025 Tely 10 Mile Road Race

More than 4,000 runners crossed the finish line Sunday morning, in the 97th annual Tely 10 Mile Road Race, with a new women’s race record being set.

First time Tely 10 runner Levi Moulton of Paradise was the 2025 winner, the 25-year-old medicine student says it’s been a lifelong dream of his to compete in the race.

Kate Bazeley, the 2025 Tely Ladies Winner, set a new race record of 53:42. This is Bazeley’s fifth consecutive win, and says weather conditions today were ideal for runners crossing the finish line.