Karen Stone named interim CEO of N.L. Health Services

Karen Stone, KC, has been appointed the interim Chief Executive Officer of Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services.

Stone brings executive experience to the role, in particular in health care with her prominent role in helping the province respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, overseeing the Provincial Government’s health-in-all policies, and contributing to the work of Health Accord NL, which is guiding the transformation of health care.

Effective June 3, Stone will work alongside current NL Health Services President and CEO David Diamond until his retirement at the end of June. In her role, Stone will help guide the provincial health authority as it continues through its transition, actioning the Provincial Government’s plan to reimagine the delivery of heath care, and supporting the well-being of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians.

The recruitment process continues for the permanent CEO of NL Health Services.

Bio

Karen Stone KC most recently served as the Deputy Minister of Immigration, Population Growth and Skills during a period of time that Newfoundland and Labrador achieved the largest growth in its population since 1998. Prior to that, she held the position of Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation and Deputy Minister of Health and Community Services. Ms. Stone began her public service career in 1995 as a solicitor at the Department of Justice. She provided legal advice to numerous government departments before joining the Department of Health and Community Services in 2005 as its Legislative Consultant. She has held the positions of Assistant Secretary to Cabinet, Social Policy, with the Office of the Executive Council, Assistant Deputy Minister of Policy and Planning, and Assistant Deputy Minister of Population Health at the Department of Health and Community Services.

Ms. Stone’s law degree is from Osgoode Hall Law School and she has a Bachelor of Arts and a Certificate in Public Administration from Memorial University. She holds a Certificate in Alternate Dispute Resolution from the University of Windsor.