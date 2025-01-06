FEATURED News Politics

Justin Trudeau announces resignation as prime minister after new Liberal leader chosen

Posted: January 6, 2025 12:39 pm
By Web Team

Justin Trudeau announced Monday he will resign as prime minister and Liberal leader once the party chooses a new leader.

Trudeau has been facing pressure to step down for months as his polling numbers have plummeted. He said he spoke to the president of the Liberal party about starting a “robust” leadership process.

Trudeau also met with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon this morning, where he asked for the prorogation of Parliament until March 24. Trudeau said Simon granted this request, adding that it brings an end to the longest session of a minority Parliament in Canadian history.

