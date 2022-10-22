Post Views: 61
Justice Minister apologizes to survivors of abuse in youth secure custody

In the House of Assembly today, Justice Minister John Hogan apologized to survivors of abuse in youth secure custody in the province in the 1960’s and 80’s. The apology comes more than a month after the province settled a multi-million dollar lawsuit launched by survivors of these facilities.

