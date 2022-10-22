Justice Minister apologizes to survivors of abuse in youth secure custody

In the House of Assembly today, Justice Minister John Hogan apologized to survivors of abuse in youth secure custody in the province in the 1960’s and 80’s. The apology comes more than a month after the province settled a multi-million dollar lawsuit launched by survivors of these facilities.
Post Views: 61
You Might also like
-
Port aux Basques residents have trouble with insurance companies after FionaBy Web Team — 3 weeks ago
-
Opposition leader David Brazil recovering from near-fatal heart attackBy Marykate O'Neill — 3 weeks ago
It was almost two weeks ago that Opposition Leader David Brazil announced he had gone to hospital. Today, he revealed he suffered from a heart attack that almost claimed his life. Brazil spoke with NTV’s Marykate O’Neill about his experience in the health care system and what he plans to do next.Post Views: 109
-
Province announces pay equity and pay transparency legislationBy Bailey Howard — 3 weeks ago