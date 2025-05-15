News

Junior Achievement NL to induct the 2025 Business Hall of Fame Inductees 

Posted: May 15, 2025 8:23 am
By Web Team

SHARE


There will be a Gala Dinner and Induction Ceremony at the Delta Hotel St. John’s today for the newest inductees into the JA Business Hall of Fame.

The inductees are Frank Howard, who is President and Founder of Capital Auto Group, The Howard Group, Former President and CEO of Fortis Inc., Barry Perry,  President of Dorman Roberts Ltd., Ruth Roberts-Tetford, and CEO of Nutra Holdings, and John Williams. 

Since 1990, the JA Newfoundland and Labrador Business Hall of Fame has recognized and celebrated business excellence in our province.

Post Views: 32

Scroll to top