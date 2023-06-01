June or Juneuary? Wish I had better news!

The upcoming weather pattern is one that will bring lower-than-normal pressures across the Maritime Provinces and higher-than-normal pressures over the North Atlantic. The combination of these two features means Newfoundland and Labrador is going to be in for an extended period of onshore northerly or easterly flow, beginning Friday.
The onshore flow will drive cooler than normal temperatures for a large portion of the Island from the GNP to the Avalon and near normal temperatures for the South Coast, West Coast, and parts of Labrador. This pattern will also bring a fair bit of RDF (rain, drizzle, and fog) along with periods of rain as low-pressure centers swing through the region. Sadly it means the warm temperatures of today will be a thing of the past.
The shift in the weather will begin tonight with rain and showers becoming widespread across the GNP, the West Coast, and portions of Central by Friday morning. This rain is along some colder air… the air will be cold enough that some wet snow will fly on the Northern Pen. by Friday evening. And Friday night may see some freezing drizzle in the highest elevations of the West Coast and Central Newfoundland. Futurecast times that out rather well. Remember that blue is snow, green is rain, and pink is ice.
Temperatures tonight and tomorrow will largely be cooler, across the board, than today. The exception will be on the South Coast, which will have some of the warmest readings in NL to close out the work week.
And the long-range doesn’t look much better across the Island. While in Labrador, the weather should be pretty nice throughout. Although temperatures in some areas will remain near or below normal.