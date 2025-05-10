Johnny Reid to perform in St. John’s in September

Multi-platinum, award-winning artist Johnny Reid has announced he will perform in St. John’s later this year. Friday Night On The Rock with Johnny Reid hits Mary Brown’s Centre, Friday, Sept. 26. Joining him for the show is American Idol Season 21 winner Iam Tongi.

Over an illustrious career spanning more than two decades, JUNO Award winning singer-songwriter Johnny Reid has captured the hearts of fans and audiences around the world. The critically-acclaimed singer is widely known for his lyrical honesty and musical ability, as demonstrated by an extensive catalogue of hit songs, platinum selling albums, 28 Canadian Country Music Awards, five JUNO

Awards and multiple sold-out national arena tours.

Tickets on sale Friday, May 9th 10 a.m. at www.mbcentre.ca