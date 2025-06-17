John Whelan to run for Liberal nomination in St. John’s East-Quidi Vidi

Local lawyer John Whelan has announced his intention to seek the nomination for the Liberal Party of Newfoundland and Labrador in the riding of St. John’s East-Quidi Vidi in the 2025 provincial election.

Whelan is a successful lawyer who runs a private dispute resolution practice and served as the Chief Adjudicator for the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Public Complaints Commission and Adjudicator under the province’s Urban and Rural Planning Act, among other positions. Prior to these roles, he was General Counsel for one of Newfoundland and Labrador’s largest private employers as well as an Associate at a local law firm. Whelan is a proud graduate of Memorial University (B.Comm Hons) and the University of New Brunswick (LL.B Law).