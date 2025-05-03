John Hogan elected new leader of the provincial Liberal Party and province’s 15th premier

John Hogan has been elected provincial Liberal leader and Premier.

The 47-year-old takes the office on the eighth floor of the Confederation Building after a two-day Liberal leadership convention in downtown St. John’s.

Hogan won with 77.48 per cent of vote, beating his opponent, John Abbott, the MHA for St. John’s East – Quidi Vidi. In total, 9,895 Newfoundlanders and Labradorians cast their ballots.

Hogan, a lawyer, was first elected as the MHA for Windsor Lake in 2021, and was sworn-in to Andrew Furey’s cabinet quickly after that. Hogan was the Attorney General, and Justice Minister, before being named Health Minister in July of 2024.