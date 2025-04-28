Joanne Thompson returning to Ottawa after winning St. John’s East

All eyes were on this race in St. John’s East with three high-profile candidates.

It was incumbent Liberal Joanne Thompson, though, who emerged the winner, defeating Conservative David Brazil and Mary Shortall of the NDP.

Thompson was first elected as the Member of Parliament for St. John’s East in 2021. She previously served as Minister of Seniors and has also been a member of various parliamentary committees, associations, and groups, including the Standing Committee on Environment and Sustainable Development and the Standing Committee on Finance.

Thompson was the only Liberal MP from this province seeking re-election.