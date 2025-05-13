Joanne Thompson remains fisheries minister in Mark Carney’s post-election cabinet

St. John’s East MP Joanne Thompson remains the Minister of Fisheries and Oceans in Prime Minister Mark Carney’s post-election cabinet.

Carney unveiled his cabinet in a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa Tuesday. Other notable appointments included Dominic Leblanc as minister responsible for Canada-U.S. trade relations, intergovernmental affairs and “one Canadian economy”; Melanie Joly moving from foreign affairs to industry; Anita Anand moving from industry to foreign affairs; and Francois-Phillipe Champagne remaining the finance minister.

Former deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland will be minister of transport and internal trade in Carney’s new cabinet.