The 15th Lieutenant Governor of Newfoundland and Labrador will be sworn in today at the Confederation Building.

Joan Marie Aylward will take over from Judy Foote who has served in the role since May 3, 2018.

In a statement, Foote said in part, “I know there could not have been a better choice for the provinceā€˜s 15th Lieutenant Governor. I congratulate Joan Marie and wish her well in her new role.”

The Lieutenant Governor is the monarch’s representative in the province.