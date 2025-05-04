Jays Care Foundation ‘Field of Dreams’ project invests into CBS Minor Baseball

Jays Care Foundation, the charitable arm of the Toronto Blue Jays, is committing more than $1.5 million in infrastructure investments to build and refurbish baseball diamonds across Canada through its Field of Dreams program.

Fifteen organizations across six provinces will receive funding to build, enhance, or refurbish local baseball diamonds in their community. These diamonds will help expand the game of baseball across Canada, while providing kids with a safe and inclusive space to develop important life skills, learn from positive role models, build friendships with their peers and grow a love of the game.

The CBS Kiwanis Minor Baseball was one of the organizations chosen this year. As a result, the Jim Crosbie Field in Conception Bay South will be receiving an upgrade.