Jason Way in court on charges of violent offences related to intimate partner violence

Following a violent attack that occurred on July 27, 2025, 44-year-old Jason Arthur John Way was arrested by Bonavista RCMP. He is charged with numerous criminal offences related to intimate partner violence.

Shortly before 5:00 a.m. on July 27, police were called to a residential disturbance. A woman had fled from the home to call for help after being physically attacked. She was located by police transported to hospital for medical attention related to injuries sustained during the attack.

Way was arrested a short time later at the home without further incident. He was held in police custody and charged with the following criminal offences:

Assault with a weapon

Assault causing bodily harm

Uttering threats

Mischief under $5000.00 – property damage

Breaching conditions of a court order – three counts

Way, who is currently before the court on a number of other violent offences, was remanded into custody during a court appearance earlier this week. He appeared in court Thursday afternoon for the purpose of a bail hearing, and was further remanded. He is expected to appear in court next on Aug. 14.