Jason King lands coaching job with Minnesota Wild

Former St. John’s IceCaps star Jason King has landed a new coaching position in the National Hockey League.

King, 41, has been hired as an assistant coach with the Wild, working alongside head coach Dean Evason.

The Corner Brook native spent the past three seasons in Vancouver as an assistant coach under Travis Green, Rick Tocchet, and former Wild coach Bruce Boudreau.

As a player, King spent over a decade playing professionally, mostly in the American Hockey League. He appeared in 59 NHL games with the Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Ducks. He spent six years coaching in the AHL before making the step to the National Hockey League.