James Paton Memorial Regional Health Centre Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Pediatrics Unit dedicated to the memory of Dr. Peter Blackie

NL Health Services held a dedication ceremony this week at James Paton Memorial Regional Health Centre, in Gander, to honour the legacy of Dr. Peter Blackie, a renowned physician who served the area for nearly six decades.

“As we recently marked the one-year anniversary of the reopening of this unit, it is a fitting time to acknowledge the contributions of NL Health Services’ staff and physicians, both past and present, to the delivery of obstetrical care. For generations of families, Dr. Blackie was a trusted provider of care and a supporter of obstetric services in Gander,” says Craig Davis, chief operating officer for the Central Zone of NL Health Services. “Dr. Blackie leaves a remarkable legacy of compassion, dedication, and service. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of health-care providers and patients alike.”

The obstetrics unit reopened on March 18, 2024, and provides expecting parents in the region with access to safe, sustainable and quality care closer to home. It is supported by a team of dedicated professionals which include obstetricians, pediatricians, general practitioners, midwives, nurses, and several other essential health-care providers such as respiratory therapists and OR staff. In the past year 179 babies have been born on this unit.

“Dr. Blackie was Gander’s first home grown family physician, whose contributions spanned over half a century of practice. He was instrumental in forming and maintaining the physician community of Gander and Central East,” said the Honourable Dr. John Haggie, Acting Minister of Health and Community Services. “It is fitting that we dedicate the new obstetrics unit in this way. This new unit ensures that residents of Gander and the surrounding communities can access quality perinatal care closer to home.”

As the first resident of Gander to become a medical doctor, Dr. Blackie started his practice in Gander in 1966 and continued to see patients until November 2023. He was a tireless advocate for the health and well-being of the people of Central Newfoundland, providing care as a family doctor, emergency department physician, and a leader at James Paton Memorial Regional Health Centre. He served as the hospital’s chief of staff and later as medical director. His contributions extended beyond patient care as he also provided medical care to military personnel at Canadian Forces Base Gander, air traffic controllers and pilots.

“Dr. Peter Blackie was a foundational force in health-care delivery in Gander from its very early days, and his unwavering support and advocacy for the reopening of this unit has made a profound mark on our community. With a remarkable career spanning over 57 years, Dr. Blackie was not just a physician; he was a trusted friend and pillar of support for countless families. He delivered thousands of babies and provided compassionate care, always putting the needs of his patients first. His dedication to the health of Gander residents and his contributions to our town’s growth and history will always be remembered,” said Mayor Percy Farwell, Town of Gander. “It is for all these reasons that the Town of Gander proposed that this dedication be done in his memory and we are delighted that NL Health Services and the Department of Health and Community Services concurred and honoured to be here with his family to acknowledge his contributions to our community in this manner.”