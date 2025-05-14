Jacob Lewis wins Canada’s Got Talent

Butlerville native Jacob Lewis won Canada’s Got Talent Tuesday night, claiming the $1 million prize from Rogers.

People across the province were cheering Lewis on as he competed in the live two-hour finale last night. Lewis performed “The Best” by Tina Turner.

Lewis stunned the nation with his rendition of “Bed of Roses” by Bon Jovi during his audition. That performance led to Canadian Icon, Shania Twain, hitting her golden buzzer. Lewis won $25,000 and a one-way ticket to the next round.

During the elimination round, Lewis earned another $25,000 and a second golden buzzer.

Lewis, who works in the offshore oil and gas sector, had dreamed of becoming a singer. He told NTV News if he won, he would pursue that dream.