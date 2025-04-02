Jacob Lewis earns ‘Golden Buzzer’ on Canada’s Got Talent

Jacob Lewis, the pride of Butlerville, delivered a powerful performance last night, earning the ‘golden buzzer’ on the hit show, Canada’s Got Talent.

The golden buzzer came from none other than show judge and iconic country music star Shania Twain, leading a standing ovation following Lewis’ rendition of Bon Jovi’s hit, Bed of Roses. It was her first-ever golden buzzer. The performance earned Lewis national fame, a $25,000 award and, more importantly, a chance at the $1 million prize for the show’s winner.

Canada’s Got Talent is a talent competition for acts of all ages and sets out to discover the most unique, skilled, heartwarming and showstopping performers Canada has to offer. Dancers, singers, illusionists, comedians, and every imaginable talent competes before a panel of celebrity judges, a live studio audience and the entire nation.

And, well, Lewis stole the show. The proud husband and father of twin four-year-old boys, who works in the oil and gas industry, won over fans with his downhome charm and incredible talent. His raspy, soulful voice may have earned the standing ovation but it was his humility and charm that truly captured the hearts of the nation. Twain’s adoration brought Lewis to tears. “You, sir, rock,” Twain said.

Lewis lives to compete another day, sing another song and earn a chance to win $1 million for his little family back home in Butlerville.