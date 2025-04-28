It’s Election Day in Canada

Today is the federal election. There are 343 federal electoral districts in Canada, seven of which are in this province. The districts are Avalon, Cape Spear, Central Newfoundland, Labrador, Long Range Mountains, St. John’s East, and Terra Nova—The Peninsulas.

The polls will open from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Newfoundland Time and from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. in most of Labrador.

There are three options to prove your identity and address. Show either your driver’s licence or any other card issued by a Canadian government with your photo, name and current address. The other option is to show two pieces of ID, both must have your name and at least one must have your current address such as a voter information card and bank statement or utility bill and student ID card. The third option is to declare your identity and address in writing and have someone who knows you and who is assigned to your polling station vouch for you. The voucher must be able to prove their identity and address.

NTV will have live coverage beginning at 8:00 p.m.