Island experiencing heavy smoke from mainland wildfires

It may seem as though forest fire season is behind us but areas of this province are about to experience smoky air conditions due to some fires still burning in parts of the mainland. Despite cooler temperatures and recent wet weather, Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for most of the island until at least Thursday. Smoke will be more persistent in some areas than others, especially central, western and northern parts of the island. Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations.