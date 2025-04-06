Irish Descendants to Headline ECMA Kickoff Party

The East Coast Music Association has announced the headline for the Kickoff Party.

The Irish Descendants and Newfoundland rock groups Mick Davis and Thin Love and With Violet will perform at the JAG Soundhouse in St. John’s on May 7 at 8:00 p.m.

he Irish Descendants played a pivotal role in introducing traditional Newfoundland music to a broader Canadian audience during the early 1990s, sharing the stage with other iconic bands like Great Big Sea. Their authentic renditions of timeless tunes from the East Coast, blended with an Irish twist, have made them a cherished part of Canada’s folk music scene. Their popularity soared to such heights that they were chosen as the official band for Newfoundland and Labrador’s 500th-anniversary celebrations, where they performed for Her Majesty the Queen.

Tickets are on sale now.