Intoxicated woman arrested Saturday afternoon for assault and theft

RNC Operational Patrol Services responded to a complaint of an intoxicated female in the area of Military Road around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 22. Patrol officers located the female who was highly intoxicated and difficult to deal with. While officers were investigating, they were approached by a complainant who reported being assaulted by the female and in addition, police received information that the female had stolen property from a local store. As a result of the investigation, a 31-year-old female was arrested and charged with, breach of probation, one count of assault, and one count of theft under $5000. The female was conveyed to the city lock up and held to appear before a Judge.
- Home
- News
- Programs
- Features
- Webcams
- Weather Centre
- Contact
- Advertise
- Accessibility
- FREE streaming NTV+