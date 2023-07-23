News

Intoxicated woman arrested Saturday afternoon for assault and theft

By Marykate O'Neill
Published on July 23, 2023 at 10:46 am

RNC Operational Patrol Services responded to a complaint of an intoxicated female in the area of Military Road around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 22. Patrol officers located the female who was highly intoxicated and difficult to deal with. While officers were investigating, they were approached by a complainant who reported being assaulted by the female and in addition, police received information that the female had stolen property from a local store. As a result of the investigation, a 31-year-old female was arrested and charged with, breach of probation, one count of assault, and one count of theft under $5000. The female was conveyed to the city lock up and held to appear before a Judge.

Post Views: 0



About the Author
Marykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
Scroll to top