On Tuesday afternoon, the RNC on patrol noticed a male driver slumped over in a vehicle on Blackmarsh Road in St. Johnā€™s.

The male was arrested for impaired driving and subsequent breath tests determined that his blood alcohol level was 4.5 times the legal limit.

The 44-year-old male was released from custody into the care of a family member and has a future court date for impaired driving, driving over 80 mg% alcohol and resisting arrest.