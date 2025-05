Shortly after 8 p.m. on Friday, May 2, RNC officers responded to an intoxicated male at a local business in St. John’s. The man became aggressive and started arguing with security officers.

The 51-year-old male was located by police outside the business and detained. After a brief investigation, it was learned that the male was wanted on an outstanding judicial warrant for failing to attend court. He was arrested and brought to the city lockup to await a court appearance.