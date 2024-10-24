Intoxicated male assaults police officer in Mount Pearl

On Wednesday evening the RNC were called to a report of an intoxicated male on Commonwealth Avenue in Mount Pearl.

The man appeared to be heavily under the influence of alcohol. Officers determined that the male was on a court order to abstain from the possession and consumption of alcohol.

When officers attempted to place the male under arrest, he threatened and assaulted one of the officers.

The 34-year-old now faces charges of assaulting a police officer, uttering threats, resisting arrest, and two counts of breach of a release order.